Firefighters again called to Russell paper mill, weeks after major blaze

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire flared up again at the former Strathmore paper mill in Russell Tuesday evening.

According to the Huntington Fire Department’s official Facebook page, firefighters from Russell, Huntington, and Chester were called-in to deal with the flare-ups and to put out “hot spots.” Massachusetts State Police, Russell Police, and Huntington Police were also called-in.

Our 22News crew could still see smoke coming from the building early Wednesday morning.

Mill Building #2 was destroyed in a massive fire on June 19. The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is still looking into the cause of the fire, which they say is suspicious.

There is no official word at this time on what led to this latest flare-up.