Firefighters attempt to stay cool this summer

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The heat and humidity that’s expected to climb through the weekend can severely impact people who work outdoors, like firefighters.

West Springfield Fire Lt. Michael Dickson told 22News the protective gear firefighters wear traps all their body heat, so they get really hot, really fast.

To keep from suffering from heat stroke on hot days, they use a “rehab unit” from the state fire marshal’s office.It’s a trailer with air conditioning and water where crews can cool down.

Water is key for firefighters working on hot day.

“For us, it’s just to maintain hydration,” Dickson said. “Once we are out of the building we can take our gear off, cool down and properly hydrate. We monitor ourselves medically too as far as vital signs. We have crews that can do that for us so it’s just a matter of staying ahead of it and hydrating as we go.”

Dickson recommends everyone start drinking water now, so your body is prepared for the increasing heat and humidity. He also recommends never using extension cords for A-C window units and to always plug them directly into an outlet.

