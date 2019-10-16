Firefighters called after smoke odor inside Springfield building

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic in the Fort Pleasant Street area of Springfield was interrupted for some time while firefighters determined the source of smoke odor in a building Wednesday night.

Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad Commander Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News crews were called to a building on Fort Pleasant Street after reports of light odor of smoke inside the building.

Capt. Tetreault said the smoke odor faded away and no fire was found.

Springfield firefighters have since left the area and the traffic is back to normal.