Firefighters called to burning Holyoke home

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are working to control a fire at a two family home on Oak Street in Holyoke Monday night.

Holyoke Fire Department Captain Kevin Cavagnac told 22News crews received 911 calls about a fire in a two and a half story duplex at 8 p.m. Fire fighters found smoke and heavy fire shooting from the top floor and attic.

Capt. Cavagnac said all seven residents of the home were able to escape without injuries.

Firefighters are still working to control the fire.

22News has a crew on the way. We’ll bring you the latest when more details develop.