SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Fire Department was called to extinguish a fire at a single-family home on 110 Mill Street Monday night.

Mill Street was blocked off by police, and several fire trucks were at the house to help extinguish the fire.

EMS had also arrived, but there were no reported injuries, and everyone was evacuated safely. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. 22News will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.