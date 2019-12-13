Firefighters called to ‘industrial accident’ in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Fire Department is at a commercial printer company for an industrial accident on Friday afternoon.

An East Longmeadow Police Dispatcher confirmed with 22News that firefighters are at TigerPress on Industrial Drive for an “industrial accident.”

The dispatcher was unable to provide any additional information on the details of the accident.

22News contacted TigerPress for a statement, but there was “no comment at this time.”

22News has a crew on the way and will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.