1  of  2
Breaking News
House panel approves 2 Trump impeachment charges Shots fired in Springfield, three arrested
Watch Live
TOYS FOR TOTS: Watch the number of toys grow in the 22News lobby
1  of  4
Closings and Delays
Gateway Regional School District Hampshire Regional School District LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns R. H. Conwell Elementary School

Firefighters called to ‘industrial accident’ in East Longmeadow

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
east longmeadow fire truck_1533001378602.jpg.jpg

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Fire Department is at a commercial printer company for an industrial accident on Friday afternoon.

An East Longmeadow Police Dispatcher confirmed with 22News that firefighters are at TigerPress on Industrial Drive for an “industrial accident.”

The dispatcher was unable to provide any additional information on the details of the accident.

22News contacted TigerPress for a statement, but there was “no comment at this time.”

22News has a crew on the way and will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots