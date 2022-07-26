RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Russell-Montgomery Police Department is warning residents to avoid the Woronco Road area due to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to a social media post by Russell-Montgomery Police Department, several mutual aid fire departments, including as far as West Springfield, are at the site of the fire and are currently working to put the fire out.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.