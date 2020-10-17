Firefighters continue to maintain Bondi’s Island fire Saturday

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – More crews will be working to suppress the fire on Bondi’s Island which started at a landfill Thursday afternoon.

Crews were downsized overnight into Saturday but more firefighters are expected to assist later in the day.

The rain from Friday that carried into Saturday morning has help firefighters. Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois said that rain is knocking out what’s on the surface.

Crews will be tackling what’s underneath that layer to make sure the fire is completely out.

Covanta, which runs the facility, says what has been burning over the last few days is leaves and yard waste. State police are still investigating what caused the fire.

Fire crews are expected to be out here for the next few days.

Covanta says the smoke is not supposed to be hazardous but nearby residents should keep their windows closed.

