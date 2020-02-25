Firefighters extinguish brush fire on Silver Street in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked fast to extinguish a brush fire in the Silver Street section of Agawam Monday afternoon.

The Agawam Fire Department said firefighters were called to a working brush fire that was spreading rapidly around 5:23 p.m., due to gusty winds.

A video sent into our newsroom by a viewer shows an active brush fire and several firefighters working to put it out. Nearby homes were protected as crews worked to control and stop the fire from spreading.

No injuries were reported.