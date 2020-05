SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called to a car fire on Masreco Street in Springfield late Friday afternoon.

The Springfield Fire Department received a call about a car on fire shortly after 5 p.m. Crews arrived at 119 Masreco Street to find the car burning.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire car, no injuries were reported.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are looking into the cause of the fire.