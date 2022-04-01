HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department was called to 244 Rock Valley Road for a reported structure fire Friday evening.

According to the news release sent to 22News by Captain Kevin Cavagnac of the Holyoke Fire Department, Firefighters found a two-story single-family home with heavy fire showing from the second floor, and through an open section of the roof. Gusting winds worsened the flames.

The house is located down a very long dirt driveway, well off of Rock Valley Road, but firefighters were able to lay a large hose from a hydrant out on Rock Valley Road. The fire has since been extinguished. There were two people home at the time of the fire. They were both able to leave the house with no injuries. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by State Troopers assigned to the Fire Marshal’s Office.