WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s situations like these where minutes matter: a hockey player during a pick-up game at the Olympia goes into cardiac arrest.

Agawam Firefighter Bob LaFrance said it was his and Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin McDonnell’s friend who fell to the ground January 13th. Bob responded first, starting CPR.

“Me and Kevin yelled to the other guys on the ice to grab the AED and call 911,” Bob told 22News.

“And that’s when Sean came out with the AED when he heard it out in the lobby.”

Westfield Firefighter Sean Major arrived with that AED, or Automated External Defibrillator. It’s those actions that were crucial as West Springfield first responders arrived.

On Wednesday, those off-duty firefighters and first responders were recognized in West Springfield with the Hometown Hero Award. However if you ask the firefighters, they’ll tell you they were doing their job.

“I don’t think any of us would say that we’re heroes,” Captain McDonnell said. “We just did what we’re supposed to do. That’s what we’re trained to do and just when you’re a firefighter, that’s what you are 24/7, you’re a firefighter.”

A collaborative effort that saved a man’s life.

“We could all work together, you know?” Sean Major said. “Even though we’re all from different towns, different communities and different departments, we all can work as a cohesive unit and get the outcome that we’re looking for.”

The firefighters told 22News they have spoken with their friend on Tuesday and he is recovering well.