Firefighters investigating after truck hit house on Littleton Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department is investigating after a truck hit a house on Littleton Street in Springfield early Sunday morning.
According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, firefighters were called to the accident on 164 Littleton Street around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. The driver was treated for minor injuries.
Piemonte said damage was mostly structural and there was no fire or no serious injuries.
The Springfield Fire Department is investigating the cause of the crash.