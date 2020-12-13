Firefighters investigating after truck hit house on Littleton Street in Springfield

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Springfield FD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department is investigating after a truck hit a house on Littleton Street in Springfield early Sunday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, firefighters were called to the accident on 164 Littleton Street around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. The driver was treated for minor injuries.

(Photo: Springfield FD)

Piemonte said damage was mostly structural and there was no fire or no serious injuries.

The Springfield Fire Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today