Firefighters investigating after truck hit house on Littleton Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department is investigating after a truck hit a house on Littleton Street in Springfield early Sunday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, firefighters were called to the accident on 164 Littleton Street around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. The driver was treated for minor injuries.

(Photo: Springfield FD)

Piemonte said damage was mostly structural and there was no fire or no serious injuries.

The Springfield Fire Department is investigating the cause of the crash.