Firefighters perform CPR on hockey player at Olympia in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Fire Department as well as three off duty firefighters worked together Thursday to rescue a player in cardiac arrest during an ice hockey game.

According to West Springfield Fire Spokesperson Lt. Anthony Spear, crews were called to the ice hockey game at the Olympia Ice Center Thursday around 8:35 p.m. for a hockey player in cardiac arrest.

When crews arrived, Fire Lieutenant Scott Chapman saw a player down on the ice surrounded by bystanders performing CPR and an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) on the person. The bystanders happened to be three off duty firefighters that assisted the player on the ice immediately.

Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin McDonnel, Agawam Firefighter Bob LaFrance, and Westfield Firefighter Sean Major performed CPR on the player before crews arrived. The three firefighters assisted West Springfield crews until the player was taken to a nearby hospital. The player is in stable condition and he is expected to be okay.