SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – An ambulance was on fire by exit 4 of I-291 Westbound in Springfield Tuesday afternoon.

Springfield Fire Department Arson and Bomb Squad Commander Captain Brain Tetrault confirmed with 22News that there was a patient in the back of the ambulance, but everyone was able to exit safely. No injuries were reported.

The Springfield Fire Department Arson and Bomb Squad are still looking into the cause of the fire.