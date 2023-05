PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters have put out a brush fire on Norma Street in Palmer Thursday afternoon.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, the brush fire spread to a nearby structure but has been put out. Photos shared by the department show a portion of the forest off of Norma Street damaged by the fire.

Credit: Palmer Fire Department

Firefighters from Monson, Three Rivers and Bondsville were called in to help with the brush fire.