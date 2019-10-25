Firefighters put out car fire in parking garage in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Holyoke police and firefighters were called to the top deck of the Taupier parking garage in downtown Holyoke for a car fire Friday morning.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac, at 10:00 a.m. the fire was smoldering in the passenger compartment of the car and the smoke wasn’t visible to passersby.

Cavagnac said a witness called 911 when the windshield broke and smoke started coming out.

The fire was quickly put out and contained inside the car. The cause is still being investigated by a Holyoke Fire Department investigator.