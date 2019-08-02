Firefighters put out car fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters were able to quickly put out a car fire in Springfield Thursday.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News, crews were called to the area of 5 Gatewood Road just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening for a report of a car fire.

When crews arrived they found fire coming from the engine compartment of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported and the driver was able to exit the vehicle.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad are looking into the cause of the fire.