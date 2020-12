EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow firefighters put out a house fire at 263 Parker Street overnight.

Fire engines were called to the home just after 2 a.m. Monday morning.

Our 22News crew saw firefighters focused on the back of the home with a small amount of smoke rising from there.

No cause of the fire or injuries has been reported yet. 22News has contacted the East Longmeadow Fire Department and is waiting to hear back with more information about the fire.