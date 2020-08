HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Firefighters put out a fire at a home on Hillside Avenue early Thursday morning.

According to Holyoke Fire Chief Jeff Przekopowski, firefighters were called to the fire at 135 Hillside Avenue around 5:51 a.m. where they found a two story wood frame home with fire showing in the attic.

Crews searched the home and put out the fire. No one was injured and the fire is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Fire Marshall’s Office.