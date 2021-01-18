Firefighters put out fire at mobile home park in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters put out a fire at a the Mobile Home Park on Springfield Street in Agawam Monday morning.

Our 22News crew saw a trailer damaged and burned, with the siding peeling off of it from the heat at the Agawam Trailer Court.

There is no information on if anyone was inside when the fire began, or if anyone was injured. 22News has contacted the Agawam Fire Department and is waiting to hear back for more information.

We will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.