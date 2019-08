PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters put out a restaurant fire in Hampden County Sunday morning.

Palmer Fire Department said they were called to a report of a fire at Pinocchio’s Restaurant in Three Rivers around 2:00 a.m. early Sunday morning.

No one was hurt.

It’s unclear how big the fire was, or the extent of the damage but Palmer and Bondsville crews assisted in putting the fire out.