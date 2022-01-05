Firefighters put out fire on Main Street in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Several firefighting crews were called to a fire in Three Rivers on Main Street Wednesday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 22News received a call about a structure fire on Main Street in Palmer. Our 22News crew could see smoke coming from the building and more than a dozen firefighters working in and outside the building. No word yet on any injuries or cause of the fire.

Firefighters from the Three Rivers Fire Department, Palmer Fire Department and Wilbraham Fire Department could be seen in the area.

22News has contacted the Palmer Fire Department for more details but have not heard back yet. We will continue to update this article as soon as new information is provided.