Firefighters put out garage fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was called to a garage fire on 20 Kirk Drive in Springfield Thursday night.

According to Captain Brian Tetreault, commander of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, firefighters quickly put out a fire at the rear of a garage at approximately 7:38 p.m.

Tetreault said no one was displaced and no injuries were reported.

The fire caused around $15,000 in damage.

Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be an electrical malfunction.