SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eight people are without a home Tuesday morning after a fire on Arion Place early Tuesday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, firefighters were called to the home at 11 Arion Place around 2:40 a.m. Piemonte said the fire appears to have started in the attic.

Our 22News crew saw that the roof of the house nearly collapsed. Piemonte said there were no injuries and the road is open.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.