Firefighters put out house fire on Montclair Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters were called to Montclair Street in Springfield Wednesday night for a house fire.

When our 22News crew arrived, they could see two firetrucks outside the home with some smoke coming out of the roof. One side of the home received heavy fire damage.

The fire has since been put out but crews are accessing the building to make sure there are no flames left. It is currently unknown if there are any reported injuries or if the people will be able to stay there Wednesday night.

22News has a crew there and will continue to update this story with any new information as soon as it becomes available.