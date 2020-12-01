Firefighters put out kitchen fire in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters worked to put out a kitchen fire at a single family home in Holyoke Tuesday afternoon.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac, crews were called to 66 Eastern Promenade at around 2:00 p.m. for a report of smoke in a two story single family home.

When they arrived, crews found smoke coming from the first floor and found the fire in the kitchen area and adjacent hallway.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly and two residents were not injured, the homeowners are being assisted by the Red Cross. The fire is being investigated by the Holyoke Fire Department with assistance by State Police investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

