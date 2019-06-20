Firefighters put out small fire inside Wild Olive Pizzeria in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was called to the area of 699 Sumner Ave early Thursday morning for a small fire inside Wild Olive Pizzeria.

Springfield Fire Department Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News, around 2:40 a.m firefighters found a bag of oily rags on fire inside of Wild Olive Pizzeria Thursday.

Captain Tetreault said the fire was put out quickly and there were no injuries or structural damage.

Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause to be spontaneous combustion.