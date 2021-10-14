Chicopee firefighters raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy Association

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A check presentation to the Muscular Dystrophy Association is being held at the Chicopee Fire Department Thursday.

Fire Chief Daniel Stamborski along with his fellow firefighters from Local 1710 spent three days at the Walmart in Chicopee for the “Fill a Boot” drive in September to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Local restaurants also held “Tip a Boot Fundraisers” and raffles to help spread awareness.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Lt. Katie Collins-Kalbaugh, the presentation will be held at the fire department headquarters at 2 p.m. Over the last 67 years, the fire departments across the U.S. have been able to raise more than $672 million to save and improve lives of families fighting with the muscle disease.