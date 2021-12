SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters were called to help rescue a person from a truck after an accident Wednesday night.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, a truck crashed into a tree on corner of Roanoke Road and Old Brook Road in Springfield. Firefighters had to assist in removing the person from the truck. The person was taken to the hospital for their injuries but is expected to be okay.

It is currently unknown how the truck initially crashed into the tree.