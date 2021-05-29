Firefighters rescue driver trapped in car after accident on Route 202 in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke and Westfield firefighters had to assist in rescuing a driver stuck in their vehicle following an accident Friday night.

Around 11:45 p.m. Friday night, firefighters were called to a two car accident on Route 202 near Westfield Road. One of the vehicles was on fire with no one inside and the other vehicle was off the road in a ditch. The driver of that vehicle was trapped inside.

Firefighters had to use hydraulic tools to help the driver out of the vehicle. One person was taken to the hospital, another person received minor injuries.