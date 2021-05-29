Firefighters rescue driver trapped in car after accident on Route 202 in Holyoke

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke and Westfield firefighters had to assist in rescuing a driver stuck in their vehicle following an accident Friday night.

Around 11:45 p.m. Friday night, firefighters were called to a two car accident on Route 202 near Westfield Road. One of the vehicles was on fire with no one inside and the other vehicle was off the road in a ditch. The driver of that vehicle was trapped inside.

Firefighters had to use hydraulic tools to help the driver out of the vehicle. One person was taken to the hospital, another person received minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today