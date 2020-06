SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department rescued a man from the Connecticut River Tuesday afternoon.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News, firefighters were called to the North End Bridge for a report of man who jumped into the Connecticut River around 4:30 p.m.

West Springfield Fire Department was called to assist and pulled the man from the river. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.