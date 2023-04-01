WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire destroyed a large shed in Westfield on Saturday night.

Firefighters went to 32 Montgomery Street in Westfield after receiving calls from several people reporting that they could see flames shooting from the shed.

When they arrived, crews were able to contain the fire, and prevent it from spreading to a home nearby. According to the Westfield Police, the fire destroyed the shed and it will be knocked down.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.