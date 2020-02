SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A man was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash on Dwight Street in Springfield Tuesday.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News, firefighters were called to 1486 Dwight Street for a two-car crash at 11:31 a.m. where they used the jaws of life to extricate a man from one of the cars.

(Photo: Springfield FD)

The man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.