WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are working to put out a multi-family home fire in Westfield Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, heavy smoke can be seen coming from the top floor of a home on Phelps Avenue by 22News crews. Several firefighters can be seen working to put out the fire from the second and third floor porches of the home.

There is no word yet on how the fire started, or the extent of damage and potential injuries. We will continue to cover this story and update with new information as soon as it becomes available.