SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have been called to Beacon Circle in Springfield for a large brush fire Tuesday night.

The Springfield Fire Department said firefighters have been on site at 101 Beacon Circle for the brush fire since 6 p.m.

All companies are operating, according to the fire department.

No word on any road closures in the area.

22News will continue to follow this and bring you the latest when more details develop.