SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are working to put out a fire on Northampton Avenue in Springfield Thursday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, firefighters were called to 166 Northampton Avenue for a house fire around 8:30 a.m. All companies are working to put out the fire.







