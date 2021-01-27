Firefighters working to put out fire on Wilbraham Road in Springfield

(Photo: Springfield FD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are working to put out a fire on Wilbraham Road in Springfield early Wednesday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, firefighters were called to a fire at a two and a half story home at 2480 Wilbraham Road around 4:22 a.m. Piemonte said the home was fully on fire when firefighters arrived and the occupants were able to make it out safely.

