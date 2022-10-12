LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow firefighters are working to put out a fire Wednesday afternoon at a building on Jerad Drive.

A photo shared to 22News by a viewer showed a building on fire with a large amount of smoke as well. 22News has a crew on the street and could see several fire trucks in the area. Water tank trucks from Ludlow, Granby, Palmer, and Westover were seen bringing in water to put out the fire due to no fire hydrants nearby.

MAP: Jerad Drive in Ludlow

22News has contacted the Ludlow Fire Department but all crews were still working to put out the fire. This article will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.