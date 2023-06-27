LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police and Fire Departments are providing tips and reminders as residents are preparing to celebrate the Fourth of July.
According to the State Department of Fire Services and State Police, Massachusetts fire departments reported around 1,000 fires related to illegal fireworks between 2013 and 2022. In just 2022 alone, fire departments reported 106 fires and explosions that were attributed to fireworks, which is an increase of nearly a third over the year before.
It is illegal for residents to use, possess, or sell fireworks of all kinds in Massachusetts without a license and a permit. This includes fireworks that are purchased legally elsewhere and brought into Massachusetts, sparklers, firecrackers, cherry bombs, and other fireworks. Fines range anywhere from $10 to $1,000, and some violations could have a one-year prison sentence.
Residents are being reminded of key safety tips for the Fourth of July:
- Attend organized and permitted fireworks displays only.
- Report illegal fires to the police.
- Remember that alcohol/drugs and fireworks do not mix.
- Keep pets indoors and away from fireworks. The loud noises and flashing lights can be frightening and overwhelming for pets. Pets can become frightened and run from familiar environments and people, becoming lost.
The Ludlow Police and Fire Departments are also urging residents to observe the following tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on getting home safely after Fourth of July celebrations:
- Be mindful of pedestrians.
- Always wear your seatbelt.
- Do not drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. From 2017 to 2021, 1,460 drivers were killed in motor vehicle crashes over the Fourth of July holiday period — 38% of the drivers killed were drunk.
- Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, do not plan on driving. Instead, designate a sober driver or use a ride-share service to get home safely.
- Take the keys away from individuals who are under the influence and are planning to drive. Alcohol and drugs impair perception, judgment, motor skills, and memory, which are critical for safe and responsible driving.
- If you see an impaired driver on the road, safely pull over and call 911.