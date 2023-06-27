LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police and Fire Departments are providing tips and reminders as residents are preparing to celebrate the Fourth of July.

According to the State Department of Fire Services and State Police, Massachusetts fire departments reported around 1,000 fires related to illegal fireworks between 2013 and 2022. In just 2022 alone, fire departments reported 106 fires and explosions that were attributed to fireworks, which is an increase of nearly a third over the year before.

It is illegal for residents to use, possess, or sell fireworks of all kinds in Massachusetts without a license and a permit. This includes fireworks that are purchased legally elsewhere and brought into Massachusetts, sparklers, firecrackers, cherry bombs, and other fireworks. Fines range anywhere from $10 to $1,000, and some violations could have a one-year prison sentence.

Residents are being reminded of key safety tips for the Fourth of July:

Attend organized and permitted fireworks displays only.

Report illegal fires to the police.

Remember that alcohol/drugs and fireworks do not mix.

Keep pets indoors and away from fireworks. The loud noises and flashing lights can be frightening and overwhelming for pets. Pets can become frightened and run from familiar environments and people, becoming lost.

The Ludlow Police and Fire Departments are also urging residents to observe the following tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on getting home safely after Fourth of July celebrations: