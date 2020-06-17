Watch Live
Fireworks blamed for Springfield porch fire

Hampden County

Image Courtesy: Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad says fireworks are to blame for a fire that damaged the porch of a home in the city’s Forest Park neighborhood late Tuesday night.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte told 22News the fire started in a first-floor porch at 687 Belmont Avenue at around 11:30 P.M. Tuesday. He said the fire caused minimal damage to the house, but the potential for danger was there due to the dry weather conditions we have been seeing recently.

No injuries were reported.

All consumer fireworks are illegal under Massachusetts state law.

