Fireworks can be startling and scary to veterans, pets

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Fireworks are illegal but they’re also dangerous and not a fun experience for some.

Setting off fireworks became a popular trend during the pandemic, when so many people stayed home. They have caused injuries in the past but they can also be scary and startling to some veterans with PTSD.

East Longmeadow Police is asking residents to be considerate of them, as well as pet owners, with animals that could be frightened. Police Chief Mark Williams explained what they do with the fireworks calls that get reported to them.

“As soon as an officer is available to check on that they will, if we are able to identify which address the fireworks come from they will certainty speak to the residents and advise them of the complaint. If the fireworks are actively going off, we expect our officers to seize them,” said Chief Williams.

He also said they will have extra officers on hand to assist with these calls, as well as with the town’s Fourth of July events this weekend. East Longmeadow plans to launch their fireworks off Saturday night at 9:30 p.m., weather permitting.

You’re better off leaving fireworks to the professionals who know how to safely handle these explosive devices.