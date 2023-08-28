HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fireworks caused an evacuation at the Holyoke Mall Sunday evening.

In the video of the evacuation, you can see police and people waiting outside of the mall. 22News spoke to people there who said they heard popping sounds, which police later determined to be fireworks.

No one was injured and people were eventually able to go back inside.

In Massachusetts, individuals using fireworks must have a certificate of competency to work lawfully for professional fireworks displays. It is illegal for residents to use, possess, or sell fireworks of all kinds. This includes fireworks that are purchased legally elsewhere and brought into Massachusetts, sparklers, firecrackers, cherry bombs, and other fireworks.

Fines range anywhere from $10 to $1,000, and some violations could have a one-year prison sentence.

According to the State Department of Fire Services and State Police, Massachusetts, fire departments reported around 1,000 fires related to illegal fireworks between 2013 and 2022. In 2022 alone, fire departments reported 106 fires and explosions that were attributed to fireworks, which is an increase of nearly a third over the year before.