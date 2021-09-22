Fireworks display in Westfield scheduled for October

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Westfield postponed their July 4th fireworks celebration this year due to COVID-19 but have rescheduled them for this October.

The office of Westfield Mayor Don Humason announced Tuesday that the fireworks display has been scheduled to be held on October 9th at the Westfield South Middle School on West Silver Street. Guest can arrive after 6:00 p.m. and the fireworks begin at 7:45 p.m.

Westfield was unable to do a fireworks display on July 4th the past two years due to COVID-19. The locations in the city where they could safety provide an open area for a fireworks display was limited by several COVID-19 restrictions at the time. With the completion of the nearby Greater Westfield Boys and Girls Club, the State Fire Marshal and the Fire Department approved the area for the fireworks.

“In conversations with city planners and event organizers we decided to hold our fireworks celebration in conjunction with the annual Westfield on Weekends Pumpkinfest month,” Humason said. “I’d like to invite everybody to come to downtown Westfield on Saturday, October 9, to shop and enjoy our restaurants then go to the field for the fireworks and enjoy food from the vendors on site at the field.”

The Westfield on Weekends Pumpkinfest will be held on October 16th at Amelia Park from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.