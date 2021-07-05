Fireworks heard locally despite being illegal in Massachusetts

Warren County wants Fourth of July revelers to remember to take care where they light up their sparklers this Sunday.

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police and fire departments have been busy this holiday weekend, as many celebrate with fireworks.

It’s always a busy time of year, the Fourth of July. Even though they are illegal, fireworks are still set off. It seems many more people have bought fireworks since the pandemic began last year. Between 2011 and 2020, there were 941 major fires and explosions involving illegal fireworks reported to the Massachusetts Fire Incident Reporting System.

Twelve civilians and 42 firefighters were injured, and 32 of those people were treated at Massachusetts emergency rooms for severe burn.

Longmeadow Police Chief Mark Williams said, “Of course our priority is safety. We are not prioritizing going around and seizing fireworks, but we will respond to complaints as we can and we want to make sure our neighborhoods are as safe as possible.”

You cannot be arrested for possessing fireworks, but you can be fined. You can be arrested for selling fireworks in Massachusetts.