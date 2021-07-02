Fireworks remain illegal in Massachusetts, lawbreakers will be fined

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the holiday weekend approaches, the sky will soon be light with firework displays from across the state.

However, fireworks are illegal to use without a license in the state of Massachusetts. The law in place to keep residents safe. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, 66 percent of all firework-related injuries happen on or around the fourth of July. Sparklers alone can reach 1200 degrees.

Fireworks are not only dangerous but not everyone is a fan.

“They’re considered a nuisance by most people in the city. People are elderly, they have young children at home, infants, pets, people with PTSD also,” Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte said.

Lawbreakers could be fined up to $100 for possession of fireworks. Selling fireworks could result in up to a $1,000 fine or a year in jail.