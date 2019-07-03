Fireworks won’t set off Springfield’s ShotSpotter system

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is one of many police departments across the country that use a ShotSpotter activation device to track and pinpoint gunfire.

The device is run by the California-based company, ShotSpotter. They monitor about 140 ShotSpotter sensors located throughout Springfield.

ShotSpotter Senior Sales Engineer Scott Beisner told 22News that the system alerts police to gunfire almost instantly.

ShotSpotter’s sensors can also distinguish between gunfire and fireworks.

“They have an algorithm a system that determine what each sound is,” Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said. “When there are potential gun shots they are sent to the Springfield Police Department in almost real time.”

Beisner told 22News ShotSpotter typically won’t alert police for fireworks since there is no threat to public safety. If they are uncertain whether its gunfire, police will be notified to check it out.

Beisner said they keep shot-spotter sensor locations secret to prevent people from vandalizing them.