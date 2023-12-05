SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bright Nights at Forest Park will be jam-packed with events on the first of two $10 Tuesdays.

On $10 Tuesdays, admission is just $10 per car for tickets that were purchased in advance on their website. On Tuesday, there will be several other activities for visitors to enjoy in Santa’s Magical Forest.

The U. S. Marines, along with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, will be collecting toys and cash contributions in Santa’s Magical Forest. For every toy that is donated more than $10, the donor will receive a ticket for a free ride on the carousel valid for Tuesday.

The Snow Queen and Frost Princess will be in attendance to greet visitors and will pose for photos while the Minnechaug Regional High School Chorus sings holiday carols.

Bright Nights at Forest Park will be open until January 1 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursdays, and 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays. The Spirit of Springfield has been producing Bright Nights since 1995 and has entertained over seven million visitors.