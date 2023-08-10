SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Food will be distributed to the first 200 families in need on Saturday in Springfield.

Three organizations collaborated to supply boxes of food to help fight food insecurity in the community. The Hampden County District Attorney’s office awarded recipients Springfield Together Inc. $13,000 as part of its Drug Forfeiture Program which provides money once used for criminal purposes to expand programs for local non-profits.

Additional food donations are being supplied by Ali Bulut, owner of Inter Produce. The grocery store has two locations in Springfield and Ludlow.

For a free box of fresh fruits, vegetables, pasta, and bread, visit Inter Produce located at 679 White Street in Springfield, on Saturday beginning at 12 p.m. The boxes are available on a first-come first-service basis with the help of volunteers and Springfield Public Schools staff.

A total of $64,000 was awarded to eight local organizations through the Hampden County District Attorney 2023 Drug Forfeiture Program.

The Chicopee Boys and Girls Club ($4,833)

New North Citizens Council Springfield ($8,000)

Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club ($3,216)

Springfield Together Inc. ($13,000)

Western Mass Youth Flag Football Organization ($10,981)

Academic Leadership Association of Greater Springfield ($9,000)

Springfield Ballers ($8,600)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampden County ($5,000)