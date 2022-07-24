WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The sounds coming from the Irish Cultural Center in West Springfield on Sunday were the opening strains of their first Celtic Musical Festival.

Visitors began gathering at noon for the day long festival Sunday. And it was all made possible through contributions from varied agencies with a special place in their heart for the music of Ireland.

Mary-Ellen Lowney, Co-Chair of the Events Committee for the Irish Cultural Center, spoke with 22News about the blessing and funding they got from the Irish Cultural members.

“The major foundation, and we also got additional funding from the Consul General from Ireland, and the Agawam-West Springfield, West of the river Committee,” she said.

All day the Irish Cultural Center treated visitors to traditional and popular Irish music along with plenty of Irish dancing.